Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Starbuck is suspected of robbing the Chase Bank on the 2400 block of W. Stadium Blvd. According to a release, he told the bank’s employees that he was unarmed.

No one was injured during the incident.

Starbuck is being charged with one count of bank robbery, officials said.