All About Ann Arbor

Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Police lights. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Starbuck is suspected of robbing the Chase Bank on the 2400 block of W. Stadium Blvd. According to a release, he told the bank’s employees that he was unarmed.

No one was injured during the incident.

Starbuck is being charged with one count of bank robbery, officials said.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

