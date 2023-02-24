Overnight warming centers in Ann Arbor extend dates as thousands remain without power

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – Two overnight warming centers set up to address the needs of thousands of community members without power will now be open through Sunday, city officials announced.

The updated locations include:

Northside Community Center (809 Taylor St.) - open through Sunday at noon

Lord of Light Lutheran Church (801 S. Forest Ave.) - open through Sunday at 10 a.m.

The emergency warming centers were set up as cold weather following a severe ice storm persists in the area, with overnight lows in the 20s.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 20,000 DTE customers were still without power in Ann Arbor.

Residents are reporting that they still haven’t received an estimated restoration time for their power as they head into the weekend.

DTE officials announced on Thursday they hope to have power restored to most by Sunday.

If you’re looking for a place to go during the day to keep warm and charge your devices, here is a list of daytime warming centers throughout Washtenaw County.