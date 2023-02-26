Ann Arbor extends hours of temporary overnight warming shelter

ANN ARBOR – The Northside Community Center at 809 Taylor St. will be open from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday, Ann Arbor officials said.

The shelter was one of three temporary overnight centers set up last week to help house residents without power after severe ice storms.

More than 25,000 community members lost power at that time.

DTE’s outage map shows that more than 10,000 homes are still waiting for it to be restored as of Sunday evening.

Centers offered ready-to-eat meals, blankets, heat and water to those in need.

To check the DTE outage map, click here.

Those in need of daytime shelter can take a look at this list of daytime warming centers throughout Washtenaw County.