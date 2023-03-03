Ann Arbor Public Schools cancels all after school activities on Friday due to incoming snowstorm

Southeast Michigan expected to get 2 to 6 inches of snow Saturday.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled all after school activities on Friday, including Rec & Ed, due to anticipated heavy snow from an incoming storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area starting at 2 p.m.

Dismissal at AAPS middle and high schools will occur at the regular time with an expedited process so that buses can depart ahead of schedule.

“We ask all families to arrange to have their students picked up promptly today by the dismissal time, as it is also important to ensure a safe end-of-day departure for our school teams,” wrote Superintendent Jeanice Swift in an email to the AAPS community. “As is always the case, parents who have any concerns about inclement weather forecasted may pick up their students early.”

AAPS K-8 and elementary schools had a scheduled half day on Friday and students were released before noon.