Ann Arbor’s outdoor ice skating season to end March 26

Community members skate at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – While warm weather means spring is on the way, it also means the outdoor ice skating season will soon come to a close.

The last day to skate at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is Sunday, March 26. The open-air rink offers public skating seven days a week.

Public skating schedule:

• Sunday, 3:15-5:30 p.m.

• Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, 4:45-5:45 p.m. (half price admission)

• Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (half price admission)

• Friday, 7:30-8:45 p.m.

• Saturday, 2:45-4:30 p.m. and 7:15-8:30 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change.

The outdoor ice rink will reopen for the 2023-2024 season in November. For more information, visit the rink’s website.

The Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is located at 2751 Packard Road.