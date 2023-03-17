Ann Arbor’s outdoor ice skating season to end March 26

ANN ARBOR – While warm weather means spring is on the way, it also means the outdoor ice skating season will soon come to a close.
The last day to skate at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is Sunday, March 26. The open-air rink offers public skating seven days a week.
Public skating schedule:
• Sunday, 3:15-5:30 p.m.
• Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, 4:45-5:45 p.m. (half price admission)
• Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (half price admission)
• Friday, 7:30-8:45 p.m.
• Saturday, 2:45-4:30 p.m. and 7:15-8:30 p.m.
The schedule is subject to change.
The outdoor ice rink will reopen for the 2023-2024 season in November. For more information, visit the rink’s website.
The Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is located at 2751 Packard Road.