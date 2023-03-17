40º

Ann Arbor’s outdoor ice skating season to end March 26

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Community members skate at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. (City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – While warm weather means spring is on the way, it also means the outdoor ice skating season will soon come to a close.

The last day to skate at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is Sunday, March 26. The open-air rink offers public skating seven days a week.

Public skating schedule:

• Sunday, 3:15-5:30 p.m.

• Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, 4:45-5:45 p.m. (half price admission)

• Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (half price admission)

• Friday, 7:30-8:45 p.m.

• Saturday, 2:45-4:30 p.m. and 7:15-8:30 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change.

The outdoor ice rink will reopen for the 2023-2024 season in November. For more information, visit the rink’s website.

The Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is located at 2751 Packard Road.

