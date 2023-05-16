Eastern Michigan University alumni establish scholarship honoring graduate killed in Texas mall shooting

EMU alumna Aishwarya Thatikonda was killed in a mass shooting in Texas on May 6, 2023.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan University Construction Management Alumni Chapter has created an endowed scholarship in honor of an EMU graduate.

Aishwarya Thatikonda was killed in a shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas on May 6.

The scholarship is designed for undergraduate and graduate international students studying Construction Management at EMU.

“The scholarship is not intended to be need-based or dependent on academic standing but rather to honor an EMU alumna who was taken from us too soon,” reads a statement from the Construction Management Alumni Chapter.

“Many of you may not have known Aishwarya (Aish) personally. She received her Master’s Degree in Construction Management from EMU in December 2020. Tragically taken from this world in the Allen, Texas mass shooting May 6, 2023, Aish was just getting ready to celebrate her 27th birthday.”

The scholarship fund is currently accepting donations. An anonymous donor has agreed to match all donations 100% up to $25,000, according to a release.

“Through this scholarship, we hope to honor Aish’s memory and show the support and solidarity of the entire EMU community,” reads a statement from the alumni chapter.