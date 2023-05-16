63º

Police arrest suspect within 10 minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR – It only took 10 minutes for Ann Arbor police officers to arrest a man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank on South Main Street.

On Thursday, May 11, officers took Virgil James Ross, 49, into custody after a robbery that occurred around 11 a.m.

Officials said a man had handed a note to a Chase teller demanding money. He left the bank on foot carrying an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt and a weapon was not seen, according to police.

Ross was found within 10 minutes of the incident. He was then charged with bank robbery and arraigned at the 14A-1 District Court on Friday.

Bail was denied and Ross remains at the Washtenaw County Jail.

