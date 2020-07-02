Oakland County sheriff: Follow both COVID-19 and traditional safety rules this holiday weekend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Metro Detroiters are eager to have some fun over the Fourth of July weekend, and the Oakland County sheriff wants to remind everyone to follow traditional safety rules as well as those surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Many people will enjoy the beautiful Fourth of July weather this weekend, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said remember to use your head and make sure the holiday doesn’t go from a good time to a tragedy.

Bouchard said sometimes tragedies are simply from negligence, so be sure to check your boat to make sure everything is in order.

“The fuel pump, the lights, all the things you need,” Bouchard said.

Most boating accidents happen when the driver has had too much to drink, he said. Pair that with temperatures in the 80s, and things can escalate quickly.

“When you drink a lot and in the sun, you’re less capable of responding,” Bouchard said.

The legal limit for driving a boat is the same as it is for driving a car: .08.

“We’re going to be looking for that,” Bouchard said. “We’re going to have extra patrol on the roads looking for people drinking and operating a vehicle.”

Over the past couple of years, a lot of people have relied on apps such as Uber and Lyft to get themselves home after drinking. Remember that because of the pandemic, there aren’t as many drivers available, so having designated driver lined up beforehand is a smart choice.