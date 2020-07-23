Celebrate your grandma Thursday for National Gorgeous Grandmother Day

77ºF

Remember to celebrate your grandma today

Tony Statz, Producer, Local 4 First at 4

A grandmother and her grandchild. (Pexels)

DETROIT – The smell of fresh cookies, a caring touch and a lifetime of wisdom to share -- who doesn’t love their grandmother?

Whether yours rides a motorcycle and listens to heavy metal or hosts family holidays, there are all sorts of grandmothers out there.

You can celebrate them all Thursday on National Gorgeous Grandmother Day.

Sometimes, it doesn’t even have to be your actual grandma -- it can be a woman you know who makes an effort to spend time with the younger generations.

Either way, all grandmothers are special, so make sure to tell those in your life how much you appreciate them.

