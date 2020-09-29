The Triangle Society: How Detroit Cass Tech alums help students overcome challenges

DETROIT – If you’ve lived in Detroit long enough, chances are you’ve met someone who goes to or graduated from Cass Tech High School.

The building that sits on Second Avenue in Detroit is the fourth building for the school and it has churned out so many people that have gone on to achieve huge success.

This week for Your Neighborhood, meet two women who are working to keep things on track. Tucked away on a triangle piece of land is one of the most well-known high schools in all of Detroit.

Big names like Shaun Robinson, Loni Love and Big Sean are just a few of the stars who are proud Cass Tech Alumni. Two names you might not have heard of are charged with preserving the legacy of this high school.

“By supporting and encouraging and doing all the things necessary for students to matriculate here at Cass Tech,” said Monique Bryant.

“It brings me joy to do that,” said Terri Berry.

Terri and Monique are Cass Tech alumni, class of 1986. Together they’re the co-founders of The Triangle Society.

“We are able to put resources with our students to give them the opportunities to excel,” said Terri.

Resources like transportation, uniforms and other situations that might arise during a student’s academic years here, these two women problem solve to find solutions and help these students excel. They work inside of the building daily.

“It’s always a whirlwind,” Terri explained. “We could be on the phone in the middle of the night.”

“We come in the building, there may be five or six things going on and we’ve had students who have experienced homelessness due to fires,” said Monique. “We mobilize, make sure that they have everything to continue their education here and support their families while they’re trying to find new housing.”

Monique and Terri quit their jobs to dedicate their lives to The Triangle Society and the students of Cass Tech. Now in its fourth year, their non-profit is really just getting started and continues to encourage the students while raising money to meet their educational and personal needs.

“We understand the value of education and excellence,” said Monique. “I just encourage everyone.. -- embrace your legacy. Get out and be a part of the change that you want to see in your school and work on the behalf of your students.”

If you’d like to help, The Triangle Society is always accepting donations to continue to meet the students need. They work along with principal Lisa Phillips who has also dedicated her life to the students.

For more information please visit: https://www.thetrianglesociety.com/

More: Your Neighborhood