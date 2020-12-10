Live stream: 9th annual SAY Detroit Radiothon

DETROIT – It’s time to tune in or click-on for one of Detroit’s biggest fundraising events of the year when SAY Detroit hosts its ninth annual radiothon on Thursday.

SAY Detroit founder, best-selling author and philanthropist Mitch Albom will be on the air starting at 6 a.m. and broadcasting until 9 p.m. on WJR-AM (760) as well as live streaming on wjr.com, freep.com, ClickonDetroit.com and mitchalbomradiothon.com.

Watch live here:

Due to the pandemic, no live audience will be in attendance this year when Albom and his radio partner Ken Brown simulcast from the Grand Court (north side) at Somerset Collection in Troy but there will be plenty of celebrities, giveaways, and surprises during the action-packed fundraiser.

“Due to Covid-19 and the recession, non-profits in Metro Detroit are really struggling” said SAY Detroit founder Mitch Albom.

“The need is also as big as ever and I know we live in one of the most generous communities in the country and there are a lot of big-hearted folks out there who will do their part whether it’s $5 or $500. It’s all appreciated.”

Dozens of celebrities including actors such as Kate Hudson, Tim Allen, Hugh Jackman and J.K. Simmons will all be “zooming” in, as well as television network personalities such as Jane Pauley, Anderson Cooper, and Hoda Kotb along with local television celebrities and many more.

Donors will be able to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items including signed jerseys from Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and a Lily Tomlin autographed script from the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie” and a signed Tim Allen “Toy Story” toy.

In addition, two deserving families from the city of Detroit will also be officially presented with a life changing gift of a refurbished home during the radiothon.

Supporters will be urged to give by calling 855-955-4483 (GIVE,) text MITCH9 to 55678, or by visiting www.mitchalbomradiothon.com.

The annual Mitch Albom Radiothon has raised more than $5.7 million dollars since 2012. All of the proceeds raised goes to one of SAY Detroit’s nine programs or affiliated charities in Detroit that it supports.

SAY Detroit was founded in 2006 by Albom and is committed to working in Detroit’s neediest neighborhoods with health care, housing and education including the SAY Detroit Family Health clinic, Working Homes/Working Families and Detroit SAY Play Center at Lipke Park.