Comedy group raising money for Dooley’s Tavern bouncer who was shot, killed with fundraiser in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A comedy group is holding a fundraiser Friday night to raise money for the family of a Warren man who was shot and killed last month while working as a bouncer at Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville.

Knuckleheads Comedy, a group out of Clinton Township, is hosting Joking for JuJu on Friday, March 25, to raise money for the children on Julius Bing, who on Feb. 26 was shot and killed by a Farmington Hills man who was being kicked out of the bar. Bing, 36, was caught in the struggle as staff attempted to remove the shooter from the bar.

Friends of Bing said he left behind four children, and a fianceé named Arkishia. The Farmington Hills man, identified as 25-year-old Michael Altman-Tucker, has been charged with murder, assault and felony firearm.

Knuckleheads Comedy owner Adam Walsh says Bing often worked as the bouncer when the group ran open mic nights at Dooley’s Tavern, and they wanted to do something to help.

Joking for JuJu will kick off at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rusty Nail Bar in Clinton Township. There will reportedly be a $10 cover charge, a door prize and 50/50 raffles. All proceeds are expected to be donated to Bing’s children.

Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville has permanently closed following the fatal February shooting. At the same bar in 2019, a father of two was fatally shot in the bathroom amid an argument. A Clinton Township man was charged with murder among other crimes in connection with that shooting.

