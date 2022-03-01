Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville closing after bouncer killed -- here’s everything we know

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Here’s everything we know about the shooting that left a bouncer dead at Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville, as well as the decision to close the bar permanently.

Weekend shooting

A 25-year-old Farmington Hills man was being removed from Dooley’s Tavern and struggling with employees around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. At some point during that struggle, he pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking a bouncer, officials said.

That bouncer, a 36-year-old Warren man, died from his injuries, police said.

A second person was struck by gunfire but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to officials. They don’t believe the second victim was directly involved in the altercation.

Roseville police officers were called to the bar to arrest the suspected shooter.

Dooley’s Tavern to close for good

On Monday, police announced that the Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville will permanently close.

This decision was made by management and not facilitated by authorities.

“The ownership believes this was the appropriate thing to do, considering recent events,” Roseville police said in a a statement.

Residents weigh in

Local 4 spoke with residents in the aftermath of the shooting, and they spoke highly of the Warren man.

“He was the biggest teddy bear in the world,” one person said. “He didn’t cause any trouble. He had a family, four kids, just bought a house -- wasn’t even supposed to be here last night, and now he’s gone.

Some were angry that the situation escalated to the point in which someone lost their life.

“If you’re going to get kicked out, OK, just man up and get kicked out,” one person said. “Go on with your business. You don’t need violence and to scare everybody else just because you got (angry). It’s not worth it. Your life and everybody else’s life is more important.”

“This was senseless,” another person said. “The kid had a gun in the bar the whole time.

“It’s a sad thing for him to be gone over something so senseless. The thing is, the kid was in the bar with the gun the whole night. He didn’t have to go to his car to pick it back up. He was in the bar with it.”

“No one should get killed just for doing their job,” another man said. “Who are we to play God, you know?”

A woman whose son was also a bouncer at the bar said he wouldn’t be working there anymore, even before the permanent closure was announced.

Father killed in 2019

Saturday’s fatal shooting wasn’t the first at this bar. A father of two was also killed there in 2019.

Nolan Baca, 21, of Clinton Township, was charged with killing Johnny Owczarski, 37, of Harrison Township, in the bathroom of Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville on Oct. 20, 2019.

Witnesses told police Owczarski and Baca got into an argument in the bathroom, so Baca pulled out a gun and shot Owczarski.

Roseville police officers were called to the bar around 12:40 a.m. and took Baca into custody. He had been detained at gunpoint by a bar patron, they said.

Baca was charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

What’s next?

Roseville police said they are continuing to investigate Saturday’s shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 586-775-2100.

The Farmington Hills man suspected in the shooting will not be arraigned until Wednesday or Thursday, according to authorities.

Officials are working with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and will provide an update after the arraignment, they said.