Farmington Hills man charged in fatal shooting of bouncer at Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville

Michael Deshawn Altman-Tucker is charged in connection with a Feb. 26, 2022, fatal shooting at Dooley's Tavern in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Farmington Hills man has been charged in the shooting that killed a bouncer at Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville, leading to the permanent closure of the bar, officials said.

Michael Deshawn Altman-Tucker, 25, of Farmington Hills, has been charged with second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and a felony firearm violation in connection with the Saturday (Feb. 26) shooting, according to authorities.

Altman-Tucker was arraigned Wednesday at 39th District Court in Roseville. He is being held on $1 million bond, no 10%.

Altman-Tucker is scheduled to return to court March 16.

Michael Deshawn Altman-Tucker (Roseville Police Department)

Altman-Tucker was being removed from Dooley’s Tavern and struggling with employees around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. At some point during that struggle, he pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking a bouncer, officials said.

That bouncer, a 36-year-old Warren man, died from his injuries, police said.

“He was the biggest teddy bear in the world,” one person said. “He didn’t cause any trouble. He had a family, four kids, just bought a house -- wasn’t even supposed to be here last night, and now he’s gone.

“It’s a sad thing for him to be gone over something so senseless. The thing is, the kid was in the bar with the gun the whole night. He didn’t have to go to his car to pick it back up. He was in the bar with it.”

A second person was struck by gunfire but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to officials. They don’t believe the second victim was directly involved in the altercation.

“If you’re going to get kicked out, OK, just man up and get kicked out,” one person said. “Go on with your business. You don’t need violence and to scare everybody else just because you got (angry). It’s not worth it. Your life and everybody else’s life is more important.”

Roseville police officers were called to the bar to arrest Altman-Tucker, they said.

On Monday, police announced that the bar will permanently close. This decision was made by management and not facilitated by authorities.

“The ownership believes this was the appropriate thing to do, considering recent events,” Roseville police said in a a statement.

Previous stories:

2019 shooting

Saturday’s fatal shooting wasn’t the first at this bar. A father of two was also killed there in 2019.

Nolan Baca, 21, of Clinton Township, was charged with killing Johnny Owczarski, 37, of Harrison Township, in the bathroom of Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville on Oct. 20, 2019.

Witnesses told police Owczarski and Baca got into an argument in the bathroom, so Baca pulled out a gun and shot Owczarski.

Baca was charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.