Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville closing permanently after bouncer shot, killed by customer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville is closing permanently after a 36-year-old bouncer was shot and killed by a customer he was trying to remove from the bar, police said.

A father of two was also killed at the bar in 2019.

“The management of Dooley’s Tavern have been very cooperative during this investigation and pledge their continued cooperation,” Roseville police said in a statement. “Their decision to close has not been facilitated by any action of the Roseville Police Department or the city of Roseville. The ownership believes this was the appropriate thing to do considering recent events.”

A Farmington Hills man shot and killed a bouncer while being removed from the bar around 11:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 26).

A 25-year-old Farmington Hills man was being removed from the bar and fighting with employees, officials said. He pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking a 36-year-old Warren man several times, according to police.

The Warren man died from his injuries, authorities said. People who knew him said he was a bouncer at the bar.

“He was the biggest teddy bear in the world,” one person said of the Warren man. “He didn’t cause trouble. He had a family, four kids.”

A second person was struck by gunfire, but that person’s injuries are not believed to be serious, police said. Officials don’t believe the second victim was directly involved in the altercation.

Roseville police officers arrived at the bar and arrested the Farmington Hills man. He will be arraigned this week, they said.

“If you’re going to get kicked out, OK, just man up and get kicked out,” one person said. “Go on with your business. You don’t need violence and to scare everyone just because you got (angry). Not worth it. Lives are more important.”

Officials continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at 586-775-2100.

