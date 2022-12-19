26º

Pontiac recreation center offers free educational programs for kids this winter season

Programs begin Jan. 9

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

PONTIAC, Mich. – An Oakland County recreation center is offering free programs for children during the winter season.

Pontiac’s mayor Tim Greimel has announced that children of the city will have access to a full range of different activities at its recreation center starting Jan. 9.

These activities are to be fun and informative, helping educate and entertain the youth of Pontiac.

Check out the dates and list of activities that will be offered below:

To learn more about the winter programming, click here or watch the video player above.

