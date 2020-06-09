Attorney considers legal action over Michigan freezing unemployment payments

DETROIT – An attorney is looking at the possibility of legal action against the state of Michigan after unemployment payments to thousands of residents were paused during an investigation into fraudulent claims.

State officials are rushing to investigate the fraudulent unemployment claims, which led to payments to thousands of people -- including those with legitimate claims -- to be frozen.

Now, a lawyer is threatening legal action.

The Michigan unemployment system has been a mess, and it’s a challenge for many residents to get their benefits, according to attorney Jennifer Lord.

Lord has been working to help those residents who are stuck. Right now, almost 350,000 Michiganders have their unemployment locked due to scams and identity thieves.

“Someone else has used my information to try to open an account,” a Berkley resident said. “I don’t know, and again, it’s not like I can call and find out.”

Lord said she’s trying to show people how to get around the broken system.

“It is time for a do-over,” Lord said. “That agency needs to stop talking in constant acronyms, double negatives. These communications need to be clear. There needs to be a whole new round of training."

She said even though it’s frustrating, the best thing residents can do is continue to rely on the resources available online.