What the polls looked like on Michigan’s Primary Election Day

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had an impact on the political process and that has been clear to see during the Michigan Primary on Tuesday.

Polling places look very different and there has been a massive increase in absentee ballots. Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester has been monitoring how things are going.

Many people were wearing masks and hand sanitizer was made available for voters. Even with concerns about COVID-19, many voters still went out and made sure to cast their ballot.

There were a handful of locations that opened late. At Dixon Learning Academy and Cooke Elementary, there weren’t workers in place on Tuesday morning. The issue has since been resolved.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she couldn’t have predicted a primary election day like this one. She said her focus was on safety, making sure masks and hand sanitizer was available.

