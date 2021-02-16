Michigan residents say there are problems with online unemployment system, struggle to get benefits

DETROIT – People in Michigan trying to file for unemployment or update a claim said they have been struggling to get the benefits they need.

Officials said several upgrades have been made in the last few months, but there are two major problems that are persisting despite those upgrades.

The first is the online system just can’t keep up with the demand. Many people are either unable to get into their accounts or they’re being shut out of their accounts.

The other issue is identity theft. The identity theft is causing accounts to be frozen and even just lifting the freeze is a challenge.

