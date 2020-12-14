30ºF

Thousands of Michigan residents still struggling to get unemployment benefits

Many residents need assistance amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Last month, when the director of the Michigan Unemployment Office resigned, promises were made that critical fixes would be made and help would arrive for the thousands struggling to get benefits.

On Monday, those problems still remain. Many people have been going back and forth with unemployment officials for months with no end in sight. Many people are desperate for help.

