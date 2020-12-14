Thousands of Michigan residents still struggling to get unemployment benefits

DETROIT – Last month, when the director of the Michigan Unemployment Office resigned, promises were made that critical fixes would be made and help would arrive for the thousands struggling to get benefits.
On Monday, those problems still remain. Many people have been going back and forth with unemployment officials for months with no end in sight. Many people are desperate for help.
Watch the video above for the full report.
- Click here for more Help Me Hank coverage
- The biggest problems people encounter when filing for unemployment
- Michigan looks to overhaul unemployment office after sudden departure of UIA director
- Michigan father locked in battle with unemployment agency over lack of benefits
- New COVID restrictions in Michigan trigger flood of new unemployment claims
- Scammers look to take advantage of people who want COVID-19 vaccine
- City of Detroit steps in to help woman living in unsafe rental home