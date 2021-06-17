Massive mail fraud investigation underway across Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A massive mail fraud investigation is underway after mail was stolen from nearly 1,000 people across Metro Detroit.

Many of the victims had their identities stolen, according to police. Thieves targeted homes in affluent areas. The goal was to steal mail out of mailboxes, police said.

The fraud is suspected to have begun in 2018. Bloomfield Hills, Franklin, Bloomfield Township, Southfield, Troy, Farmington Hills are all believed to have been areas impacted by the scheme.

Two men have been charged and more charges are expected, police said. The men have been identified as Malik Frazier and Ronald Reese.

