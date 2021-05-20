Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence says some problems with USPS are due to COVID

Postal problems continue to cause problems all over Metro Detroit and now two elected leaders are working to get answers in Washington.

People across Metro Detroit have been left waiting for weeks to get mail. The United States Postal Service has said the delays are because of the COVID pandemic and staffing shortages.

One of them, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence has insider information on the USPS as she spent many years as an employee before entering politics.

She spoke with Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester regarding the issues.

Watch the full interview with Brenda Lawrence below:

