Partly Cloudy icon
86º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Help Me Hank

What you need to know before you take your next vacation

Experts share travel tips

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, Travel, Traveling, Vacations, Vacation, News, Local, Local News, COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus
What to know before getting back to traveling
What to know before getting back to traveling

DETROIT – As more people consider traveling, experts are sharing advice on areas to avoid during the COVID pandemic and how to lock in good travel deals.

Read: What cruise line changes to expect as more ships set sail amid pandemic

While some people are eager to travel, there are some precautions they should take. For example, in New York City, you will need to show proof that you obtained a COVID vaccine before you’re allowed in many public buildings, bars or restaurants.

Experts said holiday travel is already booking up and demand is expected to be high at hotels with reduced occupancy. Airlines prices are expected to keep rising.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter