What you need to know before you take your next vacation

What to know before getting back to traveling

DETROIT – As more people consider traveling, experts are sharing advice on areas to avoid during the COVID pandemic and how to lock in good travel deals.

While some people are eager to travel, there are some precautions they should take. For example, in New York City, you will need to show proof that you obtained a COVID vaccine before you’re allowed in many public buildings, bars or restaurants.

Experts said holiday travel is already booking up and demand is expected to be high at hotels with reduced occupancy. Airlines prices are expected to keep rising.

