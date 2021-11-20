39º

Families living without water, heat, elevators in Detroit apartment building reach out for help

Resident says she’s been stuck in apartment for weeks

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Help Me Hank stepped in after Detroit residents living at an apartment complex said they didn't have water, heat or elevators.

DETROIT – People living in an apartment complex on Porter Street in Detroit reached out to Help Me Hank after living without water, heat or elevators.

They were caught in the middle of a legal tug-of-war as ownership of the building has been playing out in court. Tenants don’t have running water, they’ve been using space heaters for heating and they’ve been living in awful conditions.

Resident Cherylynn Rinehart said she can’t use the stairs and has been stuck in her apartment for weeks. She lives in the apartment with her child, like many other tenants. There are roughly 15 families dealing with the horrible conditions.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department had a team on site and determined water was never shut off. They believe someone inside the building turned it off.

