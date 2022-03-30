Don’t click that link: Verizon, T-Mobile customers receive scam texts from themselves

Tuesday night, Verizon customers got a bizarre text and it came from their own numbers. The text included a link.

Tuesday night, Verizon and T-Mobile customers got a bizarre text and it came from their own numbers.

The text included a link. Don’t click it.

“That link is going to contain malware that is then downloaded to your device and then your device is compromised. And anything on your device, such as passwords, bank account information. You have to be very, very careful whenever you’re clicking links,” Laura Blankenship with the Better Business Bureau said.

Verizon said they have been getting thousands of complaints from customers getting spam text messages that seem to come from their own phone number.

It’s a spoofing scam.

If you click the link, you’ll be directed to the website of channel one Russia. A state television network. The Biden administration has cautioned companies to be on alert for cyber attacks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is exactly what’s happening.

“Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers, which appear to come from the customers’ own number. Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. top law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity,” Verizon said in a statement.

