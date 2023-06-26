‘Those are kids’: Manager pleads for help as teenage thieves constantly target Clarkston gas station

Surveillance video captured the daily occurrence as the young thieves loaded up on items like beer and liquor and ran out with them. As you can imagine, it is a massive concern for the owner.

CLARKSTON, Mich. – The store manager of a Shell gas station has been pleading for help as teenage thieves continue to steal from his store in Clarkston.

Surveillance video captured the daily occurrence as the young thieves loaded up on items like beer and liquor before running out with them.

As you can imagine, it is a massive concern for the owner.

Three teens rolled up in a blue Jeep Commander in the first incident. Two of them made their way inside the gas station and rushed out with bottles of liquor.

It happened again; however, they spotted the surveillance camera and parked out of sight.

Danny, the store manager, was more concerned about the young kids than the cash he was losing.

“We don’t care about the liquor or money, but those are kids,” said Danny. They look barely 15 or 14. Somebody is making them do this, or they are doing it on their own, but we’re only worried about the kids.”

Crimes like those are not uncommon. Local 4 has seen in other cities people running into stores, grabbing what they could, and running.

It isn’t an everyday occurrence in Clarkston, but that particular gas station was hit twice in one week. The concern now is the safety of other customers and for the employees inside.