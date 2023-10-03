81º
Join Insider

Help Me Hank

Oakland County bridal shop charged with fraud appears in court

Police believe victims lost roughly $50,000

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Birmingham, Oakland County, Crime
Ristivojevic remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail as the case moves forward. A trial date has not yet been set.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – An Oakland County bridal shop owner accused of an elaborate fraud scheme appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West Bloomfield, is facing multiple charges, including larceny by conversion -- $1,000 to $20,000 and false pretenses -- $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000.

Prosecutors said multiple customers had purchased thousands of dollars of custom wedding gowns, merchandise, and accessories they never received when Birmingham Bridal abruptly closed in June of 2023.

Police believe Ristivojevic was financially overwhelmed and had moved around money in order to pay off gambling debts, impacting the brides who said she had taken their money and left them without a dress.

Ristivojevic remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail as the case moves forward. A trial date has not yet been set.

There are now at least 14 victims, but police believe there may be more.

Anyone else defrauded by Birmingham Bridal should contact Detective Rebekah Springer of the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1895.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram