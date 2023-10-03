Oakland County bridal shop charged with fraud appears in court

Ristivojevic remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail as the case moves forward. A trial date has not yet been set.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – An Oakland County bridal shop owner accused of an elaborate fraud scheme appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West Bloomfield, is facing multiple charges, including larceny by conversion -- $1,000 to $20,000 and false pretenses -- $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000.

Prosecutors said multiple customers had purchased thousands of dollars of custom wedding gowns, merchandise, and accessories they never received when Birmingham Bridal abruptly closed in June of 2023.

Police believe Ristivojevic was financially overwhelmed and had moved around money in order to pay off gambling debts, impacting the brides who said she had taken their money and left them without a dress.

Ristivojevic remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail as the case moves forward. A trial date has not yet been set.

There are now at least 14 victims, but police believe there may be more.

Anyone else defrauded by Birmingham Bridal should contact Detective Rebekah Springer of the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1895.