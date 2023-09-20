Oakland County bridal shop owner faces new fraud charges after abruptly closing business

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – An Oakland County bridal shop owner is facing four more charges after her business abruptly closed over the summer, leaving brides without dresses for upcoming weddings.

Prosecutors said multiple customers had purchased thousands of dollars of custom wedding gowns, merchandise, and accessories they never received when Birmingham Bridal abruptly closed in June of 2023.

Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West Bloomfield had previously been charged with nine counts of false pretenses -- $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000 -- one count for each victim. On Sept. 19, she was charged with four counts of larceny by conversion -- $1,000 to $20,000.

Prosecutors said Ristivojevic was using funds from newer orders to pay for old orders. Multiple customers had to place rush orders at other stores to get items in time for their weddings. Prosecutors said victims were defrauded of approximately $50,000 in total.

Ristivojevic was arraigned on the new charges on Sept. 19, before Judge Kimberly Small in the 48th District Court. She is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

Larceny by conversion is punishable by five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 or three times the value of the property stolen. False pretenses is a felony punishable with five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000 or three times the value of the property stolen.

Anyone else defrauded by Birmingham Bridal should contact Detective Rebekah Springer of the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1895.

