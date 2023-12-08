Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, fiance give back to show support for fans this football season

DETROIT – Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his fiancé, the model Christen Harper, are helping Metro Detroiters Go 4 It with Thursday’s Help Me Hank Toys for Tots Drive with Kroger.

The couple is giving back in a big way to show their thanks for all the love and support they’re receiving this football season.

“I think just being a part of the city is like, you just want to give back, and you want to make a difference even if you’re making a difference in a tiny small way,” said Harper.

Harper and Goff certainly know the ins and outs of football but had no idea their big donation to Help Me Hank’s Toys for Tots Drive was going to take a lot of extra work.

“I actually hand-pumped the footballs as they came deflated, and no kid wants a deflated football,” Harper said.

Goff has been getting a lot of attention for his great work on the field, but he’s especially proud of the effort Harper has put into the Toys for Tots Drive, which is a true family commitment to make a big difference in their adopted hometown Detroit.

“It’s always cool to give back during this time of year, especially to the misfortunate and certainly to the kids that need it in our city, and I’m proud of her for doing that, and I’m glad to be involved in it,” said Goff.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his fiancé, the model Christen Harper, are helping Metro Detroiters Go 4 It with Thursday’s Help Me Hank Toys for Tots Drive with Kroger. (WDIV)

Hundreds of footballs from Goff and Harper will go right to kids in need here in Metro Detroit. When Local 4 put out the call for help, they didn’t hesitate.

“We’re really blessed in our lives, and we know that, and when we see kids that need a little bit of more extra joy through the holiday season, even if we could do just one little thing to help bring that joy to them, it’s just everything,” Harper said.

You can feel the couple’s emotions as they understand the importance of giving back and helping those in need. They know their donation, like yours, will make a huge impact. They’ve both fallen in love with Detroit and the spirit of the people, and it’s their love for the city that motivated them to give back.

“The people here really truly care about each other,” Harper said. “Just like going to the grocery store, everybody is just so happy and smiling as they want to talk to you. I think being in the Midwest, people are just kind, and it’s really cool to see people continue to give back to the city that they love so much. It’s just so amazing.”

“You get into the NFL, and then you realize how fortunate you are and privileged to be able to do all of the things you’re able to do, and you feel it in your heart to want to help those who aren’t and feel it to give back and brighten their day up and change their week, their year and in some ways, it’s a lot of fun and rewarding.”

As for the Lions, they’re thankful too for where the team is at the moment, sitting atop the NFC North with a 9-3 record ahead of their road matchup against the Chicago Bears.

“We’re in a great position, and we’re looking to keep things rolling,’ Harper said. “It would be awesome to see us go to the playoffs this year. I think the city would love that and be so excited. I just want that for them as I feel like they deserve a good playoff run, and so hopefully we can do that.”

Help Me Hank’s Toys For Tots will kick off Friday (Dec. 8) in the 16705 block of Fort Street in Southgate on the Kroger parking lot from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’re interested, just bring a new, unused, unwrapped toy specifically for older children in the Downriver area. Something like sporting equipment or maybe even some footballs would be helpful.