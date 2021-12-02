Capture beautiful aerial footage and save $50 off this wide angle drone

The Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone is the perfect device to help you improve your aerial experience.

If you’re looking to add some creative adventures to your life in the new year creative, now just might be the perfect time to invest in a drone.

Drones are a great way to capture unique footage that you might otherwise miss when you’re exploring new places and right you can save big on this wide-angle dual camera drone.

This dual-camera drone features a powerful wide-angle 4K camera on the front that has a 90 degree ESC adjustment that will help you capture all the beautiful scenes that you encounter during your adventure. The 720p bottom camera is perfect for capturing those bigger scenes that you can’t fit in your regular camera lens and the undistorted lens and handy remote will make sure that you can capture those tricky aerial views.

With the nifty headless mode, there’s no need for you to bother adjusting the position of the aircraft before it takes flight and the one-key automation return ensures that the drone will find its way back to you automatically, no matter where it is.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/epvQBU_wkH8

The 6-axis gyroscope allows smoother flight and more convenient control and the 4 channel options allow you to easily control ascent, descent, forward, backward, left flight, right flight, and even a 360 roll.

Complete with a quadcopter battery that provides a flying time of 7-9 minutes when fully charged, the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone is ready to come on your next adventure, and right now you can enjoy 50% off for a limited time.

Get the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone for $99.99, regular $199.

Prices subject to change