Metro Detroit elections to keep eye on as nation watches Michigan Primary

DETROIT – While the entire nation watches the Michigan Primary, there are also plenty of Metro Detroit elections to keep an eye on.

Democratic presidential candidates

As polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Michigan, the main focus will be on Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who spent a lot of money and time in the state leading up to the primary. Both were out campaigning across Michigan on Monday.

Biden was joined by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Corey Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday night.

There were also protesters carrying green “new job” signs and protesting the former vice president’s record on NAFTA, which Sanders has been hammering.

“Joe voted for disastrous trade agreements -- horrific for the Midwest,” Sanders said. “I helped lead the effort against those terrible trade agreements.”

Since the weekend, Sanders has been campaigning in Michigan as if his candidacy depends on it -- and it might. Two new polls have the Biden camp now up double digits in Michigan. Sanders won the state in 2016.

Local elections

The headlines and commercials mainly focus on the presidential primary, but that’s not all residents will be voting for Tuesday.

The major millage that voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will decide is a millage extension for the Detroit Institute of Arts.

In 2012, museum officials said the extension wouldn’t be needed, but that’s no longer true. They’re asking for 0.2 mills for another 10 years.

Bloomfield Township also has a public safety millage renewal.

Clinton Township voters will decide on marijuana businesses.

In fact, looking through ballots, almost every community has something hyper-local, such as in Memphis, where there’s a tax increase proposal for a new community center and building renovations.

The bottom line: Do your research before going to vote. You don’t want to get caught off guard.