2020 Michigan Primary Election results: 5 key races we’re still tracking

Election Day has turned into Election Week in Michigan with the surge in mail-in voting.

While a handful of key races were actually called on Election Night on Tuesday, many races remain in limbo while clerks sort out the remainder of ballots.

Here’s a look at some of the key races we’re tracking as of Wednesday morning:

U.S. House District 13

Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds a lead over challenger, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. But it’s too early to call.

Wayne County Prosecutor

Kym Worthy, who has held the job since 2004, took the lead overnight, and is not slightly ahead of challenger Victoria Burton-Harris. This race is too close -- and too early -- to call.

U.S. House District 6

While Rep. Fred Upton clinched the Republican nomination again, it’s unclear who he’ll be up against in November. The Democratic side, Jon Hoadley vs. Jen Richardson, remains too close to call. Hoadley has a 5-point lead at the time of this writing.

Oakland County Executive

Dave Coulter, who was appointed to the position after the death of L. Brooks Patterson, holds a slight lead over Andy Meisner on the Democratic side, but it’s still too close to call. On the Republican side, Mike Kowall seems to have it wrapped up.

Oakland County Prosecutor

Karen McDonald is leading incumbent Jessica Cooper in the Democratic primary election for Oakland County Prosecutor. McDonald previously served as a judge on the 6th Circuit Court. She resigned from the bench in 2019.

Cooper was elected Oakland County Prosecutor in November of 2008. She is the first woman to ever hold the position.

Primary Election Results by county:

