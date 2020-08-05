64ºF

Decision 2020

Karen McDonald leads Jessica Cooper in primary for Oakland County Prosecutor

Winner will go up against Republican Lin Goetz in November

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Karen McDonald, Jessica Cooper, Oakland County Prosecutor, Oakland County, Election, Michigan Election, Michigan Elections, Elections, 2020 Michigan Primary Election, Decision 2020
Karen McDonald and Jessica Cooper
Karen McDonald and Jessica Cooper (WDIV)

Karen McDonald is leading incumbent Jessica Cooper in the Democratic primary election for Oakland County Prosecutor.

McDonald previously served as a judge on the 6th Circuit Court. She resigned from the bench in 2019.

Cooper was elected Oakland County Prosecutor in November of 2008. She is the first woman to ever hold the position.

The winner will face Republican Lin Goetz in the November general election. Goetz ran unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary.

Related: Latest Election news

More: Election results

Michigan Primary Election Results 2020

Primary Election Results by county:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: