Karen McDonald leads Jessica Cooper in primary for Oakland County Prosecutor

Karen McDonald is leading incumbent Jessica Cooper in the Democratic primary election for Oakland County Prosecutor.

McDonald previously served as a judge on the 6th Circuit Court. She resigned from the bench in 2019.

Cooper was elected Oakland County Prosecutor in November of 2008. She is the first woman to ever hold the position.

The winner will face Republican Lin Goetz in the November general election. Goetz ran unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary.

