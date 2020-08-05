Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 13th congressional district

DETROIT – Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 13th congressional district.

Tlaib, the incumbent, beat Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones by a wide margin in Tuesday’s primary.

“The 13th Congressional District raised me, and it is an honor to represent my neighbors in the United States House of Representatives,” reads a statement from Tlaib. “This re-election campaign took place during unprecedented times and involved us showing up for others and making sure our people had what they needed to get through the COVID-19 pandemic while demanding change and the end to systemic racism.”

Tlaib was first elected to the seat in 2018. She formerly served in the Michigan House.

She will now go against one of three Republican candidates in the November general election.

