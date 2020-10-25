46ºF

Decision 2020

WATCH: Interview with Sen. Kamala Harris on hunger, job loss, Michigan

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Tags: Kamala Harris, Michigan, Joe Biden, Election, 2020 Election, Decision 2020, Presidential Election, Politics, Campaign, Biden Campaign, Vice President, General Election, November Election, Democratic Party, Troy, Detroit, Pontiac
Democratic U.S. Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at the Troy Community Center on October 25, 2020 in Troy, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Democratic U.S. Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at the Troy Community Center on October 25, 2020 in Troy, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

DETROIT – Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris took a moment Sunday to discuss how a Biden/Harris administration could impact Michiganders.

Harris was in Metro Detroit to campaign for Joe Biden and visited Detroit, Troy and Pontiac. She spoke last month about trying to earn Michiganders' support during Biden’s campaign.

Harris spent decades working her way up from being an Alameda County deputy district attorney to the Attorney General of California. She became a U.S. Senator for California in 2017 before she was announced as former vice president Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: