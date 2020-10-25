WATCH: Interview with Sen. Kamala Harris on hunger, job loss, Michigan

DETROIT – Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris took a moment Sunday to discuss how a Biden/Harris administration could impact Michiganders.

Harris was in Metro Detroit to campaign for Joe Biden and visited Detroit, Troy and Pontiac. She spoke last month about trying to earn Michiganders' support during Biden’s campaign.

Harris spent decades working her way up from being an Alameda County deputy district attorney to the Attorney General of California. She became a U.S. Senator for California in 2017 before she was announced as former vice president Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.