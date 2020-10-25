Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign for Joe Biden Sunday in Detroit, Troy, Pontiac

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Detroit, Troy and Pontiac on Sunday to campaign for Joe Biden.

The announcement comes the morning after Biden and President Donald Trump squared off in the final debate before the 2020 election.

Sen. Harris will start at a drive-in church event in Detroit before heading to speak at an event in Troy. Sunday night, Harris will participate in a Vote Now drive-in rally to encourage Michiganders to vote early in Pontiac.

Harris spoke last month about trying to earn Michiganders' support during Biden’s campaign.

American singer and musician Lizzo is also scheduled to campaign for Biden this weekend in Michigan. She will speak at an event in Detroit, followed by another event in Harper Woods on Friday afternoon.