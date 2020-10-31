WATCH LIVE: Barack Obama campaigns with Joe Biden in Flint

FLINT, Mich. – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be joined by President Barack Obama at a campaign event in Flint on Saturday afternoon.

You can watch live beginning at 1:45 p.m. using the video player below.

President Obama and Former Vice President Biden are expected to discuss bringing Americans together to “address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation,” campaign officials said.

President Obama and Former Vice President Biden will then head to Detroit, where they will be joined by American singer, songwriter and musician Stevie Wonder for another drive-in event. At 5:30 p.m. Stevie Wonder is expected to perform before Obama and Biden deliver remarks to Michigan supporters.

The exact locations of the events have not yet been released.

Biden campaign events have featured masks and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is also focusing campaign efforts toward Michigan voters in the final days leading up to the election.

On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally in Washington Township at Total Sports Park. Then on Monday, the president will be in Traverse City before holding a rally at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport.