Michigan House Oversight Committee members receives death threats, racist voicemails

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight Committee is receiving death threats due to the election.

She posted several of the threats to social media. Multiple voicemails said she should be lynched and some use profanity and racial slurs.

RELATED: Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters gathered outside her Detroit home

The hate messages came after Johnson’s participation in the House Oversight Committee that questioned President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Melissa Carone during Wednesday’s voting hearing.

Giuliani made claims that Detroit was responsible for 500,000 to 700,000 “illegal” votes despite only 250,138 votes being cast in Detroit for the 2020 U.S. General Election.

The hearing was parodied on Saturday Night Live. After both Democratic and Republican representatives have received threats of violence over the election, Michigan Assistant Minority Floor Leader Laurie Pohutsky posted on Twitter about the SNL sketch.

The SNL skit was amusing, I guess, but last night my caucus was trying to figure out how to keep those on that committee safe from the deluge of death threats they’re receiving. I’m sorry to be a bummer and I’m glad people enjoyed the skit, but the reality of it is heinous. — Laurie Pohutsky (@lpohutsky19) December 6, 2020

Giuliani to Michigan Republicans: Pressure Legislature on Biden win

Rudy Giuliani made baseless claims of “massive fraud, all over the country,” which he later restated to a Republican-led legislative committee while pressing legislators to intervene. Just a day before, Attorney General William Barr declared the Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

READ MORE