Lineup revealed for 2020 Electric Forest festival
ROTHBURY, Mich. – Electric Forest is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020.
On Tuesday, the artist lineup for the annual music and camping festival in Rothbury was announced. The event is scheduled for June 25 - 28.
The String Cheese Incident (performing 3 Incidents) has performed every year of the festival and will be returning. Heavyweights such as BASSNECTAR, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, and The Disco Biscuits will be returning.
New to The Forest are Diplo, plus Big Boi, The Black Madonna, Boys Noize, Petit Biscuit, Princess Nokia, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, YBN Cordae, and more. Fan favorites 12th Planet, Keller Williams, Lotus, EOTO, and SuperDre join The String Cheese Incident, BASSNECTAR, and Big Gigantic as artists who performed the inaugural event in 2011 and return in 2020 to celebrate a decade of magic.
Loyalty On Sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. General On Sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.
See the lineup below:
- The String Cheese Incident (performing 3 Incidents)
- BASSNECTAR
- Flume
- Major Lazer
- Big Gigantic
- Louis The Child
- Diplo
- The Disco Biscuits
- 12th Planet
- Big Boi
- Big Wild
- The Black Madonna
- Boys Noize
- CloZee
- Duke Dumont
- Femi Kuti & the Positive Force
- G Jones
- The Glitch Mob
- Gryffin
- Keller Williams' Grateful Grass
- LINDSEY STIRLING
- Lotus
- Moon Boots (Live)
- Petit Biscuit
- Princess Nokia
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Subtronics
- Tchami
- YBN Cordae
- Zomboy
- 100 Gecs
- 5am
- 99 Neighbors
- AHZ
- Allen Stone
- Black Pumas
- Bleep Bloop
- Bluetech
- Bombargo
- Bonnie x Clyde
- Bryce Vine
- The California Honeydrops
- Cashmere Cat
- Cassian
- Choir! Choir! Choir!
- Cory Wong
- Cycles
- Deathpact
- Dixon's Violin
- DJ Holographic
- Dombresky
- DYNOHUNTER
- Elderbrook
- Eminence Ensemble
- Empress Of
- EOTO
- EPROM
- Everyone Orchestra
- EXES
- Ezra Bell
- Funk You
- Fury + MC Dino
- Gentlemens Club
- GG Magree
- Gioli & Assia
- Golf Clap
- Goose
- Goth Babe
- Haiku Hands
- Hex Cougar
- Holy Ghost!
- Honeycomb
- Huxley Anne
- The Iceman Special
- Iya Terra
- Jack Harlow
- Jason Leech
- Jellybean Benitez
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Justin Jay's Fantastic Voyage
- KOKOKO!
- KURSA
- Lightship Beatbox
- LSDREAM
- Lucii
- MADI
- The Main Squeeze
- Marco Benevento
- MAX
- Meduza
- Mersiv
- MEUTE
- Michigander
- Mija
- Mo Lowda & The Humble
- The Movement
- Mr. Carmack
- Neil Frances
- Noisia
- The North 41
- The Nth Power
- Ocean Alley
- Of The Trees
- Party Pupils
- Patrice Bäumel
- PINES
- Pure Colors
- Quiet Bison
- Rodriguez Jr. (Live)
- Rome in Silver
- Royal Jelly Jive
- RUSKO
- SAYMYNAME
- SEBASTIAN PAUL
- Sidepiece
- slenderbodies
- Soul Clap
- SubDocta
- Sunsquabi
- SuperDre
- SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD
- Templo
- Township Rebellion
- Travers Brothership
- Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew
- VNSSA
- Wax Future
- Willaris. K
- Young & Sick
