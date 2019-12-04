Lineup revealed for 2020 Electric Forest festival

ROTHBURY, Mich. – Electric Forest is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020.

On Tuesday, the artist lineup for the annual music and camping festival in Rothbury was announced. The event is scheduled for June 25 - 28.

The String Cheese Incident (performing 3 Incidents) has performed every year of the festival and will be returning. Heavyweights such as BASSNECTAR, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, and The Disco Biscuits will be returning.

New to The Forest are Diplo, plus Big Boi, The Black Madonna, Boys Noize, Petit Biscuit, Princess Nokia, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, YBN Cordae, and more. Fan favorites 12th Planet, Keller Williams, Lotus, EOTO, and SuperDre join The String Cheese Incident, BASSNECTAR, and Big Gigantic as artists who performed the inaugural event in 2011 and return in 2020 to celebrate a decade of magic.

Loyalty On Sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. General On Sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here for ticket info and more.

Electric Forest Lineup 2020

See the lineup below: