Ferndale Pride seeking performers for 2020 event

Pride is May 30

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

FERNDALE, Mich. – Ferndale Pride is seeking performers for the May 30 event.

Performers are needed for the main stage and the dance/DJ stage.

Performances must be family-friendly, as it is an all-ages event.

Those interested can fill out this application. The application will be open until mid-February.

Potential performers are encouraged to include links to unedited live videos of what they do.

