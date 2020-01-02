Ferndale Pride seeking performers for 2020 event
Pride is May 30
FERNDALE, Mich. – Ferndale Pride is seeking performers for the May 30 event.
Performers are needed for the main stage and the dance/DJ stage.
Performances must be family-friendly, as it is an all-ages event.
Those interested can fill out this application. The application will be open until mid-February.
Potential performers are encouraged to include links to unedited live videos of what they do.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.