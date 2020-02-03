Guns N’ Roses announces 2020 tour with Comerica Park show

DETROIT – Guns N’ Roses will bring their 2020 tour to Detroit this summer!

Guns N’ Roses announced North American dates as part of their 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The colossal “Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour” will steamroll through Comerica Park on Saturday, July 11 at 6 p.m.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the “Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour.” As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets to the general public are on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.”

Related: 41 concerts coming to Southeast Michigan in 2020