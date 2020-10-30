Assassin’s Creed to get live action adaptation after Netflix, Ubisoft strike deal

Netflix and Ubisoft made a deal to develop content based on the video game franchise Assassin’s Creed.

Netflix has the rights to develop live action, animated and anime entertainment based on the game. The first series in development is slated to be a live action adaptation, according to a press release.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

The search is on for a showrunner. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

