Judas Priest playing Fox Theatre in Detroit on Sept. 19

Heavy-metal greats Judas Priest will play the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The North American tour marks the band’s 50th anniversary. Sabaton is opening. Tickets (starting at $39.50) go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Judas Priest formed in Birmingham, England in 1970 and went on to define heavy metal for decades. They’re credited as one of the first rock bands to wear leather and studs exclusively, an image that propelled hits like “Breaking the Law” and “Painkiller.”

The current band features Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Scott Travis, and Richie Faulkner.

