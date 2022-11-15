What you need to know about ice skating in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Downtown Detroit’s ice rink returns for its 19th season.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership has announced that the outdoor skating rink at Campus Martius park will kick off its 2022-2023 season on Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. The ice rink will be open daily from Nov. 19 through March 5, 2023.

Last year the ice rink had nearly 100,000 visitors enjoying Downtown Detroit’s outdoor skating rink.

“The Rink at Campus Martius Park offers one of the most picturesque and iconic skating experiences in the country and continues to be a top destination for the entire region during the holiday and winter seasons,” stated the CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership Eric Larson.

Rink admission and purchasing

Admission

$12 for adults

$9 for children 12 and under

$8 for military and first responders

Rental

Skate rental is $6.

Rink seasonal hours

Open from Nov. 19, 2022, through March 5, 2023.

Nov. 19 – Dec. 11

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday: 12 - 10 p.m.

Dec. 12 – Jan. 1

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Christmas Day:

12 - 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve:

11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Jan. 2 – March 5