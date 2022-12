Brayden Lape is the youngest contestant on "The Voice" and is preforming on the shows semifinals tonight.

A 16-year-old from Grass Lake will appear in the semifinals of “The Voice” on Monday night.

Brayden Lape is one of eight final contestants in this year’s blind auditions.

Local 4 had the chance to catch up with him and see how he is doing in LA and what it’s been like during his journey with the singing competition show.

Watch the full interview in the player above.