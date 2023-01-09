35º

Watch the Detroit Youth Choir compete on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Monday night

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

DETROIT – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” has a new show spinoff called “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” which will showcase previous winners and fan favorites competing for the ultimate title.

After finishing as runners-up in Season 14, the Detroit Youth Choir is returning to the AGT stage to compete in this new series. With three choirs and nearly 100 student from all over the Metro Detroit area, the Detroit Youth Choir has grown exponentially.

Local 4′s Kimberly Gill caught up with some of the choir members and its artistic director Anthony White to share a preview of what fans will see Monday night. Hear from them in the video player above.

  • Watch the Detroit Youth Choir compete on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars Monday (Jan. 9) night at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

