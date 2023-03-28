Study: Michigan ranks No. 9 as festival-obsessed state

We’ve got Cheeseburger Fest, Electric Forest, Movement Music Festival, Faster Horses, Wheatland Music Festival, Tulip Time and many other festivals throughout the Mitten.

A study by the fashion retailer Boohoo released the top 10 states that are festival obsessed after analyzing Google Trends data of the last year and seeing what Americans are searching for when it comes to these events.

According to their studies, some of the most popular searches in Michigan are “summer festivals,” “music festivals” and “festival near me.”

“United States residents search over five million times a year for the terms analyzed. The study reveals Wisconsin as the most eager for the 2023 festival season,” said a spokesperson for Boohoo. “States known for partying, such as Nevada, Texas, and Florida, didn’t make the list. These states have well-known festivals, so there’s less need to use search or travel.”

It may be shocking that Wisconsin was ranked No. 1 due to Google Analytics. Still, the state has some fairly large festivals, including Summerfest and Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee, Brat Fest in Madison, Morel Mushroom Festival in Muscoda and Oktoberfest in La Crosse.

Below are the states ranked by most festival obsessed based on Google searches:

Top 10 most festival obsessed states (Boohoo)

Here is a list of some of the festivals that take place in Michigan:

