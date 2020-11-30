Get in the ‘shop local’ spirit with these 29 ideas from Metro Detroit businesses

It’s been a tough year for local businesses, so let’s rally together to #SupportLocal this holiday season. We’re collecting a list of unique gift ideas for sale from your favorite local shops and businesses. Below is our second batch of ideas shared by readers like you. Check out the list and then add your own ideas using the form below, and sign up for our “Shop Local” email catalog from Vote 4 the Best.

FOR STYLE LOVERS 👜

• A 100% cashmere scarf in plaids and paisleys from ArtLoft in Detroit. Shared by Rachel W.

• A festive cymbidium display from Blossoms in Birmingham is among the 45-year-old shop’s seasonal offerings. $125. Contactless shopping available. Shared by Norman S.

• A “Harmony” bracelet from The Padme Company based in Detroit, or anything of their soothing inspiring jewelry. $90. Shared by Mary L.

• Handmade art and pottery from The Artisans Bench in Brighton, like the elegant Birth Bud Vases. $20. Shared by Barb B.

• Keep your head warm this winter, and support a Detroit classic, with a stylish lid from Henry the Hatter. How about the Cashmere Ivy Grande from Kent? $70. Shared by Joe R.

• Ripple Champagne Saucers sold at Hugh in Detroit make for a sophisticated addition to your tabletop or bar. Set of 2. $55.

FOR MOTOR ENTHUSIASTS 🚗

• A gift certificate to LINE-X of Livonia for Jeep or truck after-market accessories. Shared by Kara W.

• A vintage two-stroke moped from Detroit Moped Works, like the 1987 red Motomarina Sebring for $2,040. Parts and merch also available. Shared by Becky L.

FOR WINE LOVERS 🍷

• A 12 Wines of Christmas and Seasons Eatings Gift Box from Whole Hearted Winery in New Hudson with a custom label. $125. Shared by Brenda W.

FOR COFFEE LOVERS ☕️

• A three-month subscription to Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. of seasonal coffees. $144.

FOR FOODIES 🍞

• Hot Cocoa Bomb from Cake Crumbs in Southfield. Pour hot milk or water over a chocolate ball and wait for the marshmallows to pop to the top. Shared by Martha L.

• Milford Spice Company’s “Show Me the Maple” popcorn seasoning, which also supports Milford’s independent theater project. $5. Shared by Jessica S.

• Build a box of decadent chocolates from Detroit and Hamtramck’s Bon Bon Bon chocolate shop including the Vegan options available. $3-$5 per chocolate. Shared by Jason D.

• A four-pack of craft beer from Dearborn Brewing, including their Model IP’A’. Growlers, wine and wine spritzers also available.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS

• This Fender American Professional II Telecaster in mystic surf green from Rock City Music Company in Livonia will dazzle the electric guitar player in your life ($1,499). Plenty more affordable options for beginners and pros alike.

FOR ART LOVERS 🖌

• A James Brown-inspired “Super Soul: Mr. Dynamite” print by acclaimed letterpress printmaker Kevin Bradley, sold at Signal Return in Detroit. Limited edition. Bradley’s work is rarely sold. $75.

FOR KIDS AT HEART 🚂

• Add some flair to home school with a personalized clipboard from Artworks by Amy. Great for car trips, too. $20.

• A “road rally puzzle in a box” from Rally Co. The puzzle-based scavenger hunt will get the family out of the house for a safe, fun outing. Shared by Michelle G.

• Wingspan, a competitive board game about birding, from Vault of Midnight. Players are bird enthusiasts trying attract birds to wildlife preserves. Vault of Midnight’s 2019 Game of the Year. $60.

FOR ANIMAL LOVERS

• A baby hedgehog (born 7/30/20) from Lou’s Pet Shop in Grosse Pointe Woods. $250, plus a $150 starter kit with cage and supplies.

FOR CRAFTERS ✂️

• Dixie Belle Paint from Beeyond Gifts in Brighton for someone interested in learning the art of refinishing furniture. Workshops also available. Shared by Julie N.

• A soap-making class with Science+Lyes in Canton. $65. Shared by Sharon C.

FOR SPORTS LOVERS 🎾

• A new tennis racket from Total Tennis in Bloomfield Township. Call the shop for help picking out a racket for your player.

FOR STRESS RELEASE 💆

• Work out that tension with virtual yoga sessions from Urban Solace Yoga and Wellness. Shared by Michelle M.

• A handmade anti-anxiety gemstone bracelet and selenite stick from Kitty Deluxe in St. Clair Shores. Fits most wrists. $20. Shared by Susan H.

• Yoga and mindfulness-inspired toys, games and books for kids 2-15 from Born Yoga in Birmingham. Shared by Ashley G.

• A multi-wick soy candle from St. Clair Shores-based Kande Essence. $10. Shared by Ryan A.

FOR MICHIGAN LOVERS 🗺

• Send a Michigan-themed gift basket from Made in the Mitten to loved ones out of state. $30-$70. Shared by Colleen M.

• This lovely botanical-inspired Michigan kitchen towel at City Bird in Detroit. $14.

Share your shop local gift ideas