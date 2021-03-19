Looking back on year of COVID pandemic: ‘I would have prepared myself for the pain of losing my Dad to this virus’

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, sit at distance in a tram in downtown Rome, Monday, March 15, 2021. Half of Italy's regions have gone into the strictest form of lockdown in a bid to curb the latest spike in coronavirus infections that have brought COVID-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

We are asking ClickOnDetroit readers a hypothetical question:

If you could go back a year, before the effects of the coronavirus pandemic swept into Michigan in March 2020, what would you tell yourself?

Here are some of the responses we have received so far (submit yours below):

“You will not believe President Trump’s inaction to this virus. You won’t believe how many people suffered and died! You won’t believe how hard it will be to get vaccinated and that face masks will be part of your everyday attire going places. You will miss your children and grandchildren so very much!!” -- Margaret A. Barnes

“Stock up on essential items, get a deep freezer and learn how to deal with anxiety.” -- Temisha Lee

“If I could go back I would tell myself stay positive, stay strong, stay faithful to God. Why? Because this too will pass; you’ve been through employment lack and loss and are still standing. You can make it.” -- Jacqueline Grimes

“Keep a journal. Call your grandparents and tell them you love them. Do window visits because in a few months they will both be taken from this virus.” -- Kayla

“I would have prepared myself for the pain of losing my Dad to this virus. That no matter how hard I tried I could not save him. I would have hugged him more and spent more time with him said more ‘I love you’s’ and held on to every conversation and moment with him just that much longer.” -- Juliana Serafini

“Wear a mask 😷 Wash your hands ✋ We’ll get through this 💪” -- Elizabeth L. Dean

“I would have told my uncle to wear a mask a week early. As soon he felt sick to go straight to the hospital. Maybe just maybe he would have survived.” -- Britt

“Book that two-week summer vacation in the UP! 🩴 Go visit mom in Wisconsin because now she is gone! 😑 Take better care of your skin! Masks will ruin your complexion! Start a food truck business....essential workers NEED you!” -- Annalee Buschbacher

“I would tell myself to ignore all the politics and to follow the science. I would also try to encourage others to do the same!” -- Jeannine Loyd

“Hug everyone you love whenever you see them because every encounter is precious, and you never know what tomorrow may bring. Be kind to other; you don’t know how fragile they may be. Your kindness could be their tether to life.” -- Patty

“Keep yourself and your family safe -- wear a mask, wash your hands, stay home when you can and be patient- they are working hard on a vaccine. This will be the hardest year of your life. You will lose your father in a nursing home after months of not being able to see him and that will hurt the most you will miss your grandchildren and your heart will hurt. You will learn to hug your family a little longer next time you can. Meanwhile stay active and creative and keep going -- stay strong you will be OK.” -- Dawn Harcia

“I would tell myself that you are not alone in this. To be kinder to myself and those around you. To focus on what is important and right in front of you. This time is going to slow you down so you can take a closer and deeper look on the most important things and people around you. It is going to be hard but in a weird way, such a blessing. You will spend more time with your daughter. You will become closer to your family. You will receive what you don’t have out of the kindness of strangers if you reach out. Then you will repay the same kindness forward. Life is crazy, but it is going to be ok. And finally, brush your hair because you don’t know when you will have to hop on a zoom meeting.” -- Michelle Wypiszewski

“Knowing what they did in China, of closing down as long as they did, I did say this a year ago: Every country should have done the same for at least 4 months -- NO AIR TRAVEL, NOTHING -- then we would not have had as harsh of a pandemic as we have had.” -- Ruby Brown

“Worry less but continue to be cautious.” -- Michelle Via

