Fitness Friday: Indoor rock climbing at DYNO Detroit

This week, we’re back at Detroit’s first indoor rock climbing gym, DYNO!

Check out the video above to see the action.

Located at the Eastern Market, DYNO Detroit offers rock climbing for anyone ages 5 and over, in addition to a complete gym. The business is also working on adding a yoga studio.

The gym offers $20 day passes (not including rentals). Monthly memberships start at $79, and you can freeze your membership at any time.

Visit DYNO Detroit’s website here for more information.

More: Fitness Friday segments